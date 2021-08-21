New Delhi, Aug 21: Delhi received the highest rainfall in a month since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the national capital.

The last highest rainfall of 110 mm was recorded on August 10, 2010.

For the 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Lodhi Road Observatory recorded 149.0 mm of rainfall, while the Delhi Ridge almost matched with 149.2 mm. Meanwhile, Palam saw 84.0 mm rain, while Aya Nagar recorded 68.2 mm, the IMD added. Delhi Monsoon 2021: Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital, Safdarjung Airport Records Season's Highest One-Day Rain.

The Safdarjang Airport recorded this monsoon season's highest single-day downpour on Saturday with 138.8 mm.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and the adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR (Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal on Saturday.

All time highest rain for the month of August recorded at Safdarjung was 184.0 mm on 2nd August 1961. pic.twitter.com/tNWro2Qly4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 21, 2021

Scores of residential areas and several roads and junctions were waterlogged which caused traffic jams.

Taking to Twitter to inform people of the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police said: "Traffic is affected due to water logging in MB Road, Khanpur T-point to Hamdard Nagar Red Light traffic, Mehram Nagar Under Pass. Rajokri underpass, both the routes from Rajghat to Shantiv.

"Water logging on Dwarka underpass and Bijwasan flyover. Rajdhani Park Metro Station to Mundka And Nangloi to Najafgarh road near water tank."

