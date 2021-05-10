New Delhi, May 10: Coronavirus has hit staffers of Delhi's Saroj Hospital. According to reports, more than 80 staffers of Saroj Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi's Rohini area have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Dr AK Rawat, a surgeon at the facility, has also died of COVID-19. Following the grim development, the hospital shut down its labour, cardiology and neurology departments. Delhi: Young Doctor at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital Dies Hours After Testing Positive for COVID-19, CT-Scan Report Reveals Massive Bleeding in Brain.

Of the staffers who contracted coronavirus, 12 have been hospitalised for treatment and rest of them are in home quarantine. Dr AK Rawat, who had been serving at Saroj Hospital for 27 years, succumbed to the infection. According to a report, over 300 doctors and paramedic staff across Delhi hospitals have contracted coronavirus so far.

Delhi is among 10 states/union territories in India that accounted for 73.91 per cent new COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The national capital registered 13,336 new COVID-19 cases, 14,738 recoveries and 278 deaths yesterday. There are 86,232 active cases, including 52,263 in home isolation.

At 21.67 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16 when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to government data. The city is facing surge in COVID-19 cases with beds in hospitals, oxygen supply hit hard amid vaccination shortage for over two weeks. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has extended till May 17 with more restrictions.

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi, announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, was to end early morning on Monday. "We are not in a situation to give any relaxation in restrictions. I will request people of Delhi to continue to follow lockdown rules, otherwise, we will lose what we have gained (medical facilities) in the last few days," he said on Sunday.

