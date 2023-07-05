New Delhi, July 5: A retired Uttar Pradesh government official was detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after 19 bullets were found in his bag, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday. The passenger identified as Ajay Kumar Bana was detained on Tuesday. Delhi: Two Uzbekistan Nationals Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling Medicines Worth Rs 67 Lakh.

“He was bound to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru on Air India flight and during the security check 19 live cartridges were found in his possession,” said a senior police official. He was not found in possession of any valid documents for carrying ammunition, however, he claims to be holding valid licences for bullets,” said the official. Delhi: CISF Constable Dies by Suicide at IGI Airport, Body Found in Washroom on Level 2.

A Retired UP Government Detained At IGI Airport:

A passenger Ajay Kumar Bana travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on Air India flight was detained yesterday at Delhi IGI Airport with 19 live cartridges. He was not in possession of valid documents for carrying ammunition at the time of boarding. Delhi Police registered a case u/s… — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

“We are verifying the same and a case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered at IGI Airport police station and a probe has been launched,” the official added.

