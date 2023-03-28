Mumbai, Match 28: In a crackdown against sextortion, Delhi police on Monday busted five members of a gang who used to dupe people threatening to make their obscene clips after making video calls viral. The accused used to pose as Delhi police officials and collect money from the victims saying they would make their private videos public. Delhi Police Arrest Five Involved in Sextortion From Mewat, Further Probe Underway.

According to a report published by the Indian Express, the five accused allegedly extorted lakhs of Rupees from the victims during their run. The incident came to light when a 67-year-old man approached the cops and told them that he received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number in which a girl was engaged in an obscene act on February 18. Minutes later, a few men who introduced themselves as Delhi police personnel tried to extort money from him. The men threatened him that if he does not transfer the money, they would circulate his nude video over social media. Sextortion in Mumbai: Ghatkopar Resident Blackmailed With Nude Videos, Rs 5.45 Lakh Extorted After Being Lured Into Online Sex Over WhatsApp Call With Woman; Case Registered.

After constant harassment, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 13.70 lakh to the fraudsters' bank account. The complainant approached the police when the fraudsters demanded more money. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police arrested the fraudsters. A case has been registered against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT act.

