Delhi police has arrested a gang of five involved in sextortion from Mewat region of Haryana. The Mewat region between Rajasthan and Haryana has emerged as the new hub for cyberfraud in India. Scammers with fake identities superimpose a woman’s video screen neatly onto the frame of their phone camera. The male targets are already told there would be no voice but only text conversation, which eventually seduces the victims into going nude. The phone on the other side records everything with a screen-recording software. The victims are then blackmailed, and if they give in to the threats, the money is usually credited into the account of a third party. From Sextortion to OLX Scams, Mewat Is Way Ahead of Jamtara in Cyber Crimes.

Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket

A gang of 5 sextortion criminals from multiple regions in Mewat, Haryana arrested. Multiple sextortion cases worked out: Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)