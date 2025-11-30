New Delhi, November 30: A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri police station area following enmity over a property in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ratan Lohiya. The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. when the victim, who left home for his dairy work in Aya Nagar, was cornered by assailants and shot dead.

It came to the fore that the enmity of Lohiya's son with one Ramveer over property led to the murder. Around two years ago, Lohiya's elder son Deepak was thrashed by Ramveer's goons, and the hearing is on in that case. Delhi: 20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by Friends During Dispute Over Cap in Gandhi Nagar, Probe Launced (Disturbing Video).

Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar

#WATCH | Delhi | Police and forensic teams at the spot where a person was shot dead this morning, in Aya Nagar. https://t.co/ISHKzVVi98 pic.twitter.com/Vx30lvZ7CE — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025

Six months ago, Deepak, angered over getting continuous threats over the issue, allegedly shot dead Ramveer's elder son Arun, in Chhatapur CDR chowk. The police had arrested Deepak, and he was now in Tihar jail. Lohiya's relatives claimed that he had no enmity with anyone, and Ramveer killed him to avenge his son's death.

The deceased's sister, Maimla, told IANS that Lohiya had been getting continuous death threats for the past three years. She said that her brother was shot in the head. Stating that such incidents will make their living in the village difficult, she demanded justice. Delhi Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Drunk Husband’s Private Part During Heated Fight at Home in New Chandrawal, Probe Launched.

Maimla alleged that even after being informed, the police did not take action against Ramveer and his family. The deceased's wife, Kamlesh, said her husband was attacked by a group of 12 people.

Advocating for her son, Deepak, she said, "He was a simple youth. He was attacked by 20 people. Two days after he regained consciousness, a case was filed. However, whenever he used to go for hearings, Ramveer's group gheraoed him and threatened him. Enraged over that, Deepak shot dead Ramveer's son Arun." She said that they have been living under constant threat. Kamlesh said the accused included Ramveer, his son, his relatives, and Kamal.

