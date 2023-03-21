Delhi, March 21: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was held hostage, raped, thrashed, and forced into the sex trade by five people in Delhi. The girl was rescued after a missing complaint filed by her grandmother. The police recovered the girl from a house in Delhi's Devli area. Police have arrested three persons and caught two juveniles in connection with the crime.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the girl had run away from home after a scuffle with her grandmother last month. The minor had lost her parents and used to stay with her grandparents. On February 14, she and her grandmother had a tiff over the mobile phone. As per the reports, the grandmother scolded the girl for always being on the phone and snatched it away. Angered by this, the minor left the home. West Bengal Woman Sold Off in Delhi Along With Son, Forced Into Prostitution; Two Charged With Sex Trafficking.

The minor met the juvenile boy on her way. The boy offered her accommodation saying she could stay there until she felt she wanted to go back home. Police said that the boy might have developed some relationship with her. The minor was beaten and forced into prostitution by the accused. At the house where the minor was confined, two other minor girls, a woman, and her son were living. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped, Forced Into Unnatural Sex on Pretext of Marriage by Man She Met on Social Media; Accused Arrested.

According to the reports, the adult accused were identified as Sonu (32) Babu Miyan (50), and Anand Kumar. A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the POCSO Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The police said that the house where the girl was held up was hardly four to five kilometers away from her house.

