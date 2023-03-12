Mumbai, March 13: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child from West Bengal were sold off in Delhi and she was later forced into prostitution. Two people have been arrested by the Crime Investigation Department of West Bengal Police for sex trafficking.

According to a report published by India Today, the main accused, Samsul Sk alias Saddam, befriended the woman. The two started talking over the phone on regular basis. During this, the accused promised the woman that he would marry her. After a few months, the accused arranged a job for the woman in Delhi. Minor Girl, Forced Into Prostitution, Escapes Hiding Under Train Birth; Rescued and Reunited With Family by RPF in Secundarabad.

Following this, the woman then left her home in West Bengal along with her child and arrived in Delhi. In Delhi, Saddam sold her along with her child to an agent in exchange for a huge sum of money. Following this, she was forced into prostitution. Maharashtra Horror: Married Woman From Beed Raped and Starved, Her Menstrual Blood Sold for Rs 50,000 for Black Magic Rituals; FIR Registered.

How Woman Was Rescued?

According to the report, the police came to know of sex trafficking when the woman, after a few failed attempts, finally called her father from a client's phone and shared her ordeal. Following this, the father of the victim lodged a complaint at Mograhat police station.

Tracking the mobile tower from where the woman had made the call, the cops located her location and rescued her from a red light area with the help of the Delhi Police. The Bengal CID stepped in and after recording the woman's statements, tracked down the accused using intelligence input and digital evidence.

Another accused named Abadulla Mondal was arrested from Kultali by the anti-trafficking unit of Bengal CID on Saturday. A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The West Bengal police have launched a detailed probe into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2023 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).