New Delhi, October 26: In a shocking incident, three men have been arrested for alledgely attacking two people, one of whom died and other sustained injuries, after an argument over payment for gukta (tobacco) on Sunday. The incident has been reported from the Seemapuri area of Delhi. The accused trio has been booked and arrested for murder and attempt to murder charges and investigations are underway. Reports inform, that two of the accused were drunk at the time of the incident.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, one of the victims' friends had gone to a kisok owned by one of the accused person, identified by Narsingh, to buy a packet of gukta when an argument erupted between the two over the payment and another accused, identified as Hemant, allegedly put a towel around the victims' friend, identified as Sameer, neck and pulled him. Sameer reportedly narrated the incident to his friends, following which he along with his five other friend went to avenge this. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Axe After Dispute Over Liquor Bill.

On reaching the kisok, the six friends- including the deceased, identified as Shoaib, and other victim, identified as Suhail,- and attacked and overpowered Hemant, when the third accused, identified as Amir, intervened, they attacked him as well. “Seeing that, Narshingh picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Shoaib and Suhail. The six people panicked and ran away. On the way, Shoaib and Suhail complained of breathlessness,” said the DCP R Sathiyasundaram was quoted as saying by the HT. Delhi Shocker: Transperson Killed Over Financial Dispute; Two Arrested.

The injured duo was rushed to the hospital where Shoaib was declared brought dead and Suhail is undergoing treatment. The police was alerted by the hospital about the incident. The three accused have been arrested by the police and an investigation is underway.

