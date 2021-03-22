Delhi, March 22: In a shocking incident, a superstitious woman allegedly killed her neighbour's minor son. The 25-year-old woman allegedly committed the crime on the advice of an occultist in an attempt to conceive a child. The boy was two-and-a-half-year-old. The woman was arrested by police, and during an interrogation, she confessed her crime. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 'Superstitious' College Vice-Principal, His Post Graduate And Gold Medallist Wife Kill Daughters Believing in Rebirth Theory in Madanapalle.

According to a report published in India Today, the woman told police that her in-laws used to taunt her as she didn't have a child. The woman then approached an occultist, who suggested her to sacrifice a child for pleasing gods. The woman, after killing her neighbour's son, stuffed his body in the plastic bag and dumped it on the roof of a building in Delhi's Rohini.

The accused was married in 2013. She even consulted doctors but all in vain. She went to an occultist four years back at her place in Hardoi city in Uttar Pradesh. The occultist suggested her to sacrifice a child if she wanted to conceive a baby. Kerala Shocker: Pregnant Woman Kills Her 6-Year-Old Son as 'Sacrifice to Allah' in Palakkad; Arrested.

"In desperation to have a child of her own, she decided to kill her neighbour's son to make the almighty happy. As per the plan, on Saturday, when she found the child playing alone on the roof of the building, she went there and killed him." Reported the media house quoting

The entire incident came to light on Saturday after the boy's parents approached the police station. Police noticed the bad on the roof of the building. Cops then opened the bag and found the body of the missing child with injury marks on his neck. Initial investigation revealed that the boy was strangulated. A case of murder was registered.

