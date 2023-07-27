New Delhi, July 27: A woman was shot dead by a man over a dispute in Delhi's Dwarka area on Thursday, a Delhi Police official said. A senior police official said that around 8.45 p.m, information was received at Dabri police station regarding an incident of murder. "It was found that a woman identified as Renu suffered a gunshot injury near her house. She was found dead," said the official. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead by Motorbike-Borne Persons on Way Home From Coaching Centre in Gwalior.

"Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles," the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).