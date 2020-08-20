Delhi, August 20: A day after battering Delhi-NCR, rains continue to lash the region on early hours of Thursday too. The early morning showers led to waterlogging at several places. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi during the next two hours. There have been waterlogging at several places in the national capital.

Waterlogging has been reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway) due to which traffic will remain affected, said the Delhi Traffic Police. "Traffic Alert Water logging reported at:- 1) Madanpur Khadar near Old Police Chowki (both carriageway) 2) Khajoori towards Bhajanpura near Mazar (both carriageway) (sic)," the DTP tweeted. Delhi Rains Video: Row of Cars Damaged in Saket After Sidewall Collapsed Due to Heavy Downpour.

View pics of waterlogging from Mayur Vihar:

Delhi: Water logging at Mayur Vihar Phase 3 following overnight rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/ApntXMJYcp — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Gurugram witnessed the wrath of heavy rains as downpour lashed parts of Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday. People shared photos of the waterlogged streets and residents of dozens of localities in Gurugram were dealing with power cuts since 7 am Wednesday morning following heavy rains.

In Delhi, a wall collapsed in Block J, Saket damaging at least seven cars while trees fell at eight places in Delhi. Parts of buildings also collapsed in various parts of the national capital.

