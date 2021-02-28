New Delhi, February 28: The Delhi Police arrested two people in a murder case of a woman, committed in a desperate attempt of chain snatching in Adarsh Nagar here and recovered the weapon and the scooty used in the crime, the police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Fardeen (19) and Aqibul (22), both residents of Jahangirpuri.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 9.30 p.m. at E-block Adarsh Nagar in North West Delhi. The victim along with her mother was returning to her home from the weekly market. The woman was also carrying a toddler with her. Two boys came on a scooty and attempted to snatch her chain.

"When she resisted and tried to nab the accused, he stabbed her and both boys fled the spot. Considering the gravity and sensitivity of the offence, multiple teams of Northwest district police were pressed into action," said Usha Rangnani, DCP Northwest Delhi. The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed on the road. Woman Dies After Being Stabbed by Snatcher for Resisting Attempt in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

#JUSTIN:A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death in North-West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred. An FIR has been registered,but no arrest. @IndianExpress,@ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/UoEhweSvJK — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) February 28, 2021

The teams through technical surveillance as well as local intelligence, succeeded to find clues regarding the persons involved in the incident. Sources were deployed to gather the local intelligence. After which identities of the suspects were established and raids were conducted at various places which led to the arrest of the two accused persons. 32-year-old Woman Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Kishangarh.

The number of snatching cases in 2020 saw a surge and went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019. According to Delhi police, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019.

