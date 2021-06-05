New Delhi, June 5: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced more relaxations in ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). In his address to the people of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal shops and malls will open on add-even basis and metro trains will run at 50 per cent capacity. The relaxations were announced after the number of COVID-19 cases continued to dip. COVID-19 in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Prepares for Possible Third Wave, Increases Number of Beds, Building New Hospitals.

"Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on odd-even basis. Delhi Metro will resume services with 50 per cent capacity," Kejriwal announced. "The private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent, group B with 50 per cent staff," the Chief Minister added. Delhi CM Reviews Preparations for Possible Third Wave of COVID-19.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19 following the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The Delhi government had begun the unlocking process from May 31 after the number of COVID-19 cases started dipping.

What Will Open?

Stand-alone shops, markets on odd-even basis

Malls and shopping complexes on odd-even basis

Metro train services with 50 per cent capacity

Private offices with 50 per cent staff

Government offices

Construction activities

What Will Remain Shut?

School, colleges

Private coaching centres

Cinema halls

Political and cultural gatherings to be banned

Delhi Ready to Combat COVID-19 Third Wave, Says CM Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital is ready to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Delhi government has set up a pediatric task force.

"With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen. Two genome sequencing labs to be set up for detection of new variants, if any," the Chief Minister added. Delhi's healthcare infrastructure and crematoriums were hugely overburdened when the second wave wreaked havoc in April-May.

