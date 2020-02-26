Delhi Violence: CBSE Postpones Exams Scheduled For February 27 in North East District; Board To Notify Next Date Soon

Logo of the Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo Credits: cbse.nic.in)

New Delhi, February 26: In the wake of violence in North East Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed exams for class 10th and 12th scheduled for February 27 in the area. Meanwhile, the exams in the rest of Delhi will be conducted as scheduled. The exams which are postponed are – English Elective, English Elective C and English Core. Delhi HC Asks CBSE to Share Long Term Plan on Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 as Violence Keeps North East District on Edge.

The CBSE in the notice said that it would announce the date of exam for affected students shortly. The next date of exam for the North-East Delhi has not been announced. The details of the centres where these exams have been postponed are available at www.cbse.nic.in. Meanwhile, the exams scheduled for today were also postponed in the North East Delhi.

CBSE's Notice:

CBSE postpones the following subject exams scheduled for tomorrow in North East Part of Delhi. Exams in rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly. pic.twitter.com/rLraVmLJQP — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

The CBSE issued notification after the Delhi High Court directed the board to make a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board Exams in the North East Delhi by 5 pm and inform public by 6 pm. The courts issued directions while hearing a petition filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir and some students seeking direction to change exam centre for Class 10 and 12 CBSE students.

The violence in North-East Delhi claimed the lives of 22 people, while around 200 people were injured. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Delhi to maintain peace. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the violence-hit areas and assured people to provide them security.