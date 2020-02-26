Delhi HC Asks CBSE to Share Long Term Plan on Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 as Violence Keeps North East District on Edge

Logo of the Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo Credits: cbse.nic.in)

Delhi, February 26: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, February 26, directed the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) to make a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board Exams 2020 in the North East Delhi by 5 pm and inform public by 6 pm. The HC has asked CBSE to inform in one go about the schedule for next 10-15 days and not on a piecemeal basis. Delhi High Court Tells CBSE to Provide Long-Term Solution for Holding Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2020 in Violence-Hit Areas.

The court is hearing a petition filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir and some students seeking direction to change exam centre for CLass 10 and 12 CBSE students. The petition stated that it is "absolutely impossible to even think of approaching the examination centre, much less reaching there in time to take their exams." CBSE Postpones Board Exam of Class 10, 12 Scheduled For Wednesday Amid Violence in North East Delhi.

PTI Tweet:

"The situation is so grim and precarious that the students had to rush outside the school from the back gate and a girl child reported her horrible experience of having been stalked and chased by an armed mob," the plea stated.

Several parts of northeast Delhi is witnessing violence since Saturday night. The prop and Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstrators have been engaged in clashes for the past three days. At least 21 people have lost their lives in the violence.