New Delhi, Jun 26: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius on Monday, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said, adding that yellow alert was on and moderate rainfall would be there. The southwest monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday. Mumbai Rains Forecast for June 26-27: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely in Mumbai, Central Parts of Maharashtra in Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

A huge respite from the scorching heat, the weather man has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi-NCR, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, IMD has put out a yellow alert (be aware) for the city from June 26-27 as light to moderate showers are likely there. The weather department also said that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next two days. Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Continues in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Other Parts of MMR; Orange Alert Issued.

Besides Delhi, heavy to very heavy fall is very likely over Odisha on Monday, over Assam & Meghalaya on June 28 and 29 and over Arunachal Pradesh on June 29. "Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of East India during the next two days and over northeast India during the next five days," the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).