Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Ground Used as COVID-19 Centre to House And Test Migrant Workers Before They Leave For Their Hometowns

Migrant workers queue up for medical check up (Photo Credits: ANI) (Representational Image)

Delhi, May 20: In view of the rising coronavirus numbers, Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium premises are being used to house and test migrant labours from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. According to a Hindustan Times report, these workers are being tested before being transported to bus and railway stations to return to their hometowns. The Feroz Shah Stadium was renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2019.

On Tuesday, the ground was sanitised after the last batch of migrants left. Reportedly, more than 2,000-2500 migrants were housed. The association kept the dressing rooms and grounds out of bounds, giving the migrants the area around the nets. Wankhede & Brabourne Stadiums in Mumbai Not to be Used as Quarantine Centres, State Govt Says 'Open Grounds For Patients During Monsoons Will Increase Chances of Infection'.

On the other hand, in Mumbai, BMC had to recently drop its plan to acquire two of the largest stadiums in the city Wankhede and Brabourne in Churchgate as quarantine centres. The reason cited by the state government was that rains would be a big concern that needs to be kept in mind before planning a quarantine facility.

Uddhav Thackeray led government mentioned that the monsoon season is lingering and having open grounds for patients is impossible. Due to the heavy showers, it will not only get muddy but will also lead to subsequent flooding and it would only increase the chances of infection.