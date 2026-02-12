India National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Defending champions India are set to host Namibia tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Match 18 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Following a hard-fought opening victory over the USA, Suryakumar Yadav’s men aim to secure another win to cement their position at the top of Group A. Is India vs Namibia Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?.

This fixture marks only the second T20 International meeting between these two nations. Their previous encounter during the 2021 World Cup saw India secure a comfortable victory.

For Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, tonight is an opportunity to bounce back from a seven-wicket defeat to the Netherlands. Though they enter as significant underdogs, the Eagles will look to their experienced core, including David Wiese and Ruben Trumpelmann, to challenge an Indian side that briefly stumbled at 77-6 in their last outing against the USA. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

India vs Namibia Squads

India National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Namibia National Cricket Team: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.