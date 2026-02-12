WIN! India claimed the match by a massive 93-run margin and went on top of the Group A points table. Indians spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel spun a web around Namibian batter during Namibia's chase of 210, clinching five wickets between themselves. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, however, stole the limelight scoring a half-century and picking two wickets in India's second-straight T20 World Cup 2026 win.
Indian spinners have managed to dent Namibia's surge, who were going great on 85 for 2 to 94 for 6. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each, dismantling Namibia's middle-order, who looked to hand the Men in Blue a tough fight.
The fall of Louren Steenkamp's wickets has not deterred Namibia's spirits, with batters Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton keeping their side in hunt. Namibia are maintaining a run-rate, which is matching the required run-rate, and have ensured India remains under pressure.
The fall of Louren Steenkamp's wickets has not deterred Namibia's spirits, with batters Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton keeping their side in hunt. Namibia are maintaining a run-rate, which is matching the required run-rate, and have ensured India remains under pressure.
The fall of Jan Frylinck's wicket has barely stopped Namibian batters from scoring runs. Arshdeep Singh, in particular, has been taken apart by Louren Steenkamp and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, with the pair adding 24 off 14 balls for the second wicket.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the final laugh and dismisses Jan Frylinck. After getting hit for back-to-back fours, Frylinck perishes trying to hit a slower delivery, which caught the bottom of the bat, only for the ball to be lobbed into the hands of the deep midwicket fielder.
Hardik Pandya starts proceedings for India and gives only 2 runs in the over. This is still a batting pitch in Delhi, and Namibian openers Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp will hope to make merry against the pacers.
India will have to thank Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya for propelling the Men in Blue past the 200-run mark, despite Gerhard Erasmus claiming a four-wicket haul and exposing the hosts' batting unit. India's batting is yet to click as a unit, and are relying on individual brilliance to score runs.
FIFTY! Hardik Pandya slams a fifty in merely 27 balls, which included four fours and as many sixes. Pandya has already added 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube, ensuring India goes past the 200-run mark.
Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have gotten their eyes all set, and the beligerent has started. Both took apart Bernard Scholtz for 24 runs in the 15th over, signalling the start of Men in Blue's onslaught after a few mild overs after the fall of a few wickets.
India National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Defending champions India are set to host Namibia tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Match 18 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Following a hard-fought opening victory over the USA, Suryakumar Yadav’s men aim to secure another win to cement their position at the top of Group A. Is India vs Namibia Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?.
This fixture marks only the second T20 International meeting between these two nations. Their previous encounter during the 2021 World Cup saw India secure a comfortable victory.
For Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, tonight is an opportunity to bounce back from a seven-wicket defeat to the Netherlands. Though they enter as significant underdogs, the Eagles will look to their experienced core, including David Wiese and Ruben Trumpelmann, to challenge an Indian side that briefly stumbled at 77-6 in their last outing against the USA. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
India vs Namibia Squads
India National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
Namibia National Cricket Team: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.