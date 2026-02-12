India's top-ranked T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma, has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium following a significant health setback. The 25-year-old opener was hospitalised earlier this week in New Delhi after suffering from illness. While Sharma has since been discharged and has rejoined the team hotel, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed he is not yet match-fit, and will take a match or two to regain full fitness during toss. India vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 18.

Why Abhishek Sharma is Not Playing IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

BCCI confirmed after the toss that Sharma is yet to recover from his illness and was unavailable for selection in the IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match.

BCCI's Medical Update

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress.#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue | #INDvNAM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2026

The illness reportedly began shortly after India’s opening game against the USA in Mumbai. Sharma’s condition deteriorated upon the team’s arrival in Delhi, leading to his admission to a private hospital for observation and tests.

According to team sources, the infection resulted in high fever and noticeable weight loss due to dehydration. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Sanju Samson Steps Into the Opening Role

In Sharma’s absence, Sanju Samson has been drafted into the playing XI to partner Ishan Kishan at the top of the order with India batting first.

This shift provides a crucial opportunity for Samson, whose T20I form has been under scrutiny in 2025. The team management is expected to keep the rest of the middle order stable, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma providing the necessary firepower should the makeshift opening pair struggle against Namibia’s new-ball attack.

