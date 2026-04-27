What seemed like a lucrative overseas job offer quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal for a 21 year old from Delhi. Lured by a promise of an INR 80,000 per month job in Thailand through a Telegram contact, Sachin instead found himself trafficked into Myanmar’s infamous KK Park, a hub linked to cybercrime operations.

The scam began with what appeared to be a genuine recruitment message offering high pay and easy work abroad. Trusting the offer, Sachin agreed to travel, unaware that he was stepping into a well organised human trafficking network targeting young job seekers across India. MEA Says 270 Indians Repatriated, More Expected From Thailand After Myanmar Cybercrime Raid (Watch Video).

Instead of reaching Thailand, he was illegally taken across borders into Myanmar. There, he was held captive for 36 days under strict surveillance by armed guards. Victims like him are reportedly forced to participate in online fraud schemes, operating under threats and harsh conditions.

Sachin’s release came only after his family managed to arrange an INR 4 lakh ransom, highlighting the brutal reality behind such scams. While he managed to return home, many others remain trapped in similar compounds, unable to escape. Hyderabad Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Trafficked to Myanmar via Thailand Under False Pretense of IT Job, Physically Assaulted After Refusing To Participate in Cybercrime.

This incident sheds light on a growing international trafficking racket that exploits digital platforms like Telegram to lure victims. Authorities have repeatedly warned job seekers to verify overseas offers carefully and avoid deals that seem too good to be true.

The case serves as a stark reminder that behind attractive salary promises can lie dangerous networks operating across borders, turning dreams of a better future into life threatening nightmares.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).