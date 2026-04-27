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Cricket Cricket Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match RCB enter the match in strong form, currently sitting second in the points table, whilst DC are positioned seventh and are in urgent need of a victory to revive their playoff hopes.

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The Delhi Capitals (DC) are preparing to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the DC vs RCB match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, 27 April. Fans attending the stadium and viewing from home can anticipate uninterrupted play, as the latest meteorological forecasts predict hot, dry conditions with no chance of rain. DC vs RCB Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 39.

Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast

As is typical for the capital during late April, New Delhi is currently experiencing early summer heatwaves. Daytime temperatures on Monday are expected to peak at approximately 39°C. By the time the toss takes place at evening, temperatures will drop slightly to around 32°C, eventually settling near 29°C during the second innings.

Humidity levels are projected to remain relatively low, hovering between 20 and 30 per cent throughout the evening. Importantly for cricket fans, precipitation chances stand at zero per cent, ensuring a full 40-over contest without weather-related delays or the need for the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

While rain will not interrupt the fixture, the evening dew remains a significant meteorological factor for both teams. Clear skies and dropping night-time temperatures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium typically result in dew forming on the outfield during the latter half of the match.

This moisture can make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, particularly the spinners, whilst allowing the ball to skid smoothly onto the bat. Consequently, the captain who wins the toss is highly likely to elect to field first, preferring to chase a target under lights when batting conditions are at their most favourable. Tim David, Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Streets Of Delhi Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video)

Delhi Weather Live

RCB enter the match in strong form, currently sitting second in the points table, whilst DC are positioned seventh and are in urgent need of a victory to revive their playoff hopes. With short boundaries and a dry, flat pitch, spectators can expect a high-scoring affair.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).