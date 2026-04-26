Home

India

News INDIA INR 299 Online Shopping Deal Turns Into INR 1 Lakh Scam for Mumbai Private Hospital Nurse A nurse employed at a private hospital in Mumbai was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1 lakh while attempting to purchase a dress priced at just Rs 299 from a social media advertisement. The incident, which took place between April 16 and April 20, 2026, has led to an official investigation by the Deonar police. Read in

हिंदी

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A nurse employed at a private hospital in Mumbai was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1 lakh while attempting to purchase a dress priced at just Rs 299 from a social media advertisement. The incident, which took place between April 16 and April 20, 2026, has led to an official investigation by the Deonar police. According to police officials, the victim, who resides in a local hostel, came across an advertisement on Facebook offering heavily discounted ethnic wear. After she expressed interest in purchasing a single piece for Rs 299, the fraudsters contacted her via WhatsApp. While she initially paid the nominal cost of the dress, the scammers began extracting larger sums under various technical pretexts. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Elderly Man in Dadar Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' for 10 Days As Fraudsters Steal Over INR 1 Crore.

Over the course of five days, the victim was convinced to transfer money for purported shipping fees, GPS tracking charges, verification codes, and address confirmation. Each time, the perpetrators assured her that these payments were refundable and essential for the delivery process. Cyber Scam: Mumbai Judge Loses INR 93,000 After Downloading APK File via Fake Samsung Customer Care App on WhatsApp.

The nurse realized she had been targeted by a scam after the promised delivery failed to arrive and communication ceased. She subsequently reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). Preliminary findings suggest the operation involved a coordinated effort between the fake social media ad, a WhatsApp contact, and a fictitious delivery agent. The Deonar police have registered a case and are currently tracking the digital footprint of the transactions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).