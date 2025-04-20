Jammu, April 20: A school teacher was apprehended for allegedly alluring and demanding sexual favours from a minor student by threatening to fail her in the internal examination in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The action against the teacher, posted at the Government Higher Secondary School Bhaderwah, was taken following registration of a complaint on April 16, a police spokesman said. Mangaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Sexual Assault in Car After Being Drugged by Auto Driver; 3 Detained.

He said the complainant alleged that the accused sent messages to the student, seeking sexual favours for facilitating her admission in the medical stream in a Punjab college and claiming that he had already done so with some other girls as well. He allegedly threatened the student not to disclose it to anyone, otherwise she would never pass the internal examination, the spokesman said. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

A case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at the Bhaderwah police station and he was taken into custody for further investigation, the spokesman said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.