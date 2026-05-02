'Don't Use My Shoulder for Politics': Teena Choudhry Breaks Silence on Viral Confrontation With Girish Mahajan, Cites 90-Minute Police Inaction (Watch Video)

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Teena Choudhry, the woman whose heated exchange with Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan during a traffic jam went viral, has released a comprehensive statement detailing the events of April 21. Choudhry, seen in the footage wearing a black cap and confronting the minister during a BJP rally, clarified that her frustration stemmed from over 90 minutes of being ignored by authorities while she was attempting to reach her daughter.

The Timeline of the Escalation

According to Choudhry, the incident began at approximately 4:00 PM when she dropped her daughter off for a music class. Problems arose when she attempted to pick her up at 4:45 PM. After taking a left turn near Mahindra Taj, she found herself trapped in a stationary traffic snarl for 25 minutes. "When the traffic did not move, I got out to find out what the problem was," Choudhry stated. She discovered that two buses associated with the rally were blocking the road. She alleges that for the next hour and a half, she approached multiple police officers requesting they move the vehicles so commuters could make a U-turn, but received "no reaction and no response." Mumbai’s ‘Viral Traffic Jam Woman’ Teena Choudhry Breaks Silence, Clarifies Bottle-Throwing Incident and Praises Girish Mahajan (Watch Video).

Clarification on the 'Bottle' Incident

Addressing a specific moment in the viral video, Choudhry clarified her actions regarding a bottle that was seen in her hand. She emphasized that her intent was not to harm or protest against any specific individual in the rally. "I did not throw that bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police," she explained. She further noted that Minister Girish Mahajan was ultimately the only person at the scene who listened to her grievances. It was on his direct instructions that the two buses were moved, allowing the stuck vehicles to join the main road.

A Legacy of Service

Choudhry also touched upon her family’s deep roots in the Indian Armed Forces to explain her expectations of public officials. With eight family members, including her father and grandfather, having served in the Army, she underlined the definition of the word "serve." "When you wear a uniform, you're in public service," she said. "It doesn't give you the license to dismiss someone, to be disrespectful, or to be intimidating." Girish Mahajan Viral Video: Mumbai Woman Confronts Maharashtra Minister Over Worli Traffic Jam During Rally.

Teena Choudhry Issues Statement on Confrontation with Girish Mahajan

#WATCH | Teena Choudhry, the woman seen in the viral video wearing a black cap, confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam, releases a statement detailing her side of the story She said, "...My grandfather served in the Indian Army; my father served in… pic.twitter.com/7goENP3Urz — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

A Warning Against Political Spin

In a stern closing to her statement, Choudhry requested that political parties and social media commentators refrain from using her image for partisan gains. She described the "utter disregard" for the general public as a collective failure across the political spectrum. Responding to messages asking her to be a "voice" for the public, she urged citizens to use their own agency. "Why do I need to be your voice? You have a voice," she concluded, while thanking well-wishers for their concern regarding her safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).