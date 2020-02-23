Dr Kafeel Khan's Maternal Uncle Nasrullah Ahmed Warsi Killed in Gorakhpur, UP Police Launches Probe

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, February 23: An incident of murder western Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was reported on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The deceased was identified as Nasrullah Ahmad Warsi, the maternal uncle of Dr Kafeel Khan. The latter is currently lodged in jail after the UP government slapped the National Security Act (NSA) against him for an alleged inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The murder of Warsi, as per the preliminary investigations, was carried out last night shortly after midnight. A police official privy to the probe so far told reporters that unidentified miscreants had barged into his residence - located at Bankat Chukk under Rajghat Police Station - and shot him dead. The culprits succeeded in escaping from the location after firing rounds at the deceased.

The probe, in its initial stages, has indicated a property dispute angle behind the murder. An official while speaking to News18 said it is also suspected that a money-related argument led to the murder of Warsi. On the basis of a written complaint filed by the bereaved kin, a case was registered against two persons, identified as Imamuddin and Anil Sonkar.

"A case has been registered against two people in this case and soon they will be arrested. Other angles are also being probed," Circle Officer Kotwali VP Singh said. The CCTV footage of the surroundings are also being analysed, he said, adding that the body of deceased was also sent for autopsy to find more leads into the murder case.