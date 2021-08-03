Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB), Haryana. The exemption has been allowed for data acquisition, mapping, and implementation of web-based GIS platform for development of AMRUT cities and property tax survey for Hisar, Panchkula, Ambala urban areas.

This exemption is valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders, whichever is earlier and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the SOP issued by DGCA. Drone Ban: Kathua Administration Restricts Storage, Sale, Possession, Use, and Transport of Drones or Any Flying Objects.

List of locations of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB), Haryana approved for drone operations:

1. Ambala 10. Palwal

2. Bahadurgarh 11. Panchkula

3. Bhiwani 12. Panipat

4. Faridabad 13. Rewari

5. Gurugram 14. Rohtak

6. Hisar 15. Sirsa

7. Jind 16. Sonepat

8. Kaithal 17. Thanesar

9. KarnaI 18. Yamunanagar

