Bengaluru, July 12: In a bizarre incident, a man in Karnataka's Dharwad, who was under the influence of alcohol, chopped off his wife's nose after a heated argument. Reports inform that the scuffle between the drunk man and his wife ended in a tragedy as the man cut off his wife's nose in a fit of rage. According to a report by TOI, the victim's mother made several attempts to resolve the conflict between the couple but failed to control it.

The report further informs that the woman, who attempted to resolve the conflict between the duo was also allegedly attacked in Aminabhavi, which is a village near Dharwad. As per details by Police, the accused has been identified as Umesh Gandgudari. The TOI report stated that he picked up a fight with his wife Geetha, who was staying at her mother Neelava’s house. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Unable To Bear Harassment, Woman Hacks Husband to Death Over Drinking Issues.

In a fit of rage, Umesh picked up a sharp weapon and cut off his wife's nose. When his mother-in-law tried to stop him, he attacked her too and fled from the scene in terror. Soon after the incident came to light, Dharwad rural police rushed to Neelava’s house and shifted her and Geetha to a hospital. Umesh is reportedly absconding.

