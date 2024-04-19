New Delhi, April 19: Suspension of Tata-owned Air India flights to and from Dubai will continue till Sunday, the airline said on Friday. Following severe flooding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Air India suspended its flight operations on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport," it said in a statement issued on Friday. Dubai Rains: Severe Flooding Hits Dubai After Heavy Rainfall Across UAE, Videos Show Submerged Cars, Flooded Airport and Waterlogging Inside Malls.

"We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till April 21 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," it said.

However, IndiGo, which had also suspended flight operations on April 17, due to flooding at Dubai airport said that they had resumed their operations at 1.30 p.m. on Thursday. Dubai Rains: Over 30 Flights Cancelled Due to Severe Flooding Following Heavy Rainfall, Videos Show Flooded Runways at Dubai Airport.

On Tuesday, the UAE, a Gulf federation of seven emirates, was lashed by downpours described by its National Centre of Meteorology as the heaviest rainfall in the past 75 years. As a result, the federal government announced extending remote working for all state employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).