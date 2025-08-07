New Delhi, August 7: The number of unorganised workers registered on the Centre’s e-Shram portal for benefits under various social welfare and security schemes of the government has surpassed the 30.98 crore mark as on August 3, 2025, the Parliament was told on Thursday. The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal on August 26, 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. The e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

The portal serves as a facilitative platform designed to consolidate beneficiary data for the delivery of Central Government social security and welfare schemes. While it provides a one-stop solution for schemes integrated with the portal, it does not serve as a gatekeeper. Eligible beneficiaries can avail benefits under these schemes irrespective of their e-Shram registration status, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. eShram Portal Registrations: Over 30.43 Crore Unorganised Workers Now Registered on Government's Comprehensive National Database.

In keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement 2024-25 on developing e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganized workers to have access to various social security schemes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram – “One-Stop-Solution” on 21st October 2024. E-Shram – “One-Stop-Solution” entails integration of different social security schemes at a single portal. This enables unorganised workers registered on e-Shram to access social security schemes and see the benefits availed by them so far.

So far, fourteen (14) schemes of different Central Ministries and Departments have already been integrated with the e-Shram portal to extend benefits and access to social security, insurance or skill development programmes to e-Shram cardholders including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). Gig Workers Asked to Register on E-Shram Portal to Avail Budget Announcement Benefits.

In addition to the above schemes, e-Shram is also integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), National Career Service (NCS), Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG), Digital Locker (Digi Locker), myScheme and Open Government Data Platform (OGD). To evaluate the effectiveness of the e-Shram portal, a third-party impact assessment has also been taken up by the Quality Council of India (QCI), the minister added.

