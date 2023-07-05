New Delhi, July 5: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday embarked on a four-day visit to Tanzania. During the trip, he will first visit Zanzibar from Wednesday to Thursday, where he will visit a water supply project funded by the Centre's line of credit. He will call on the top leadership and also attend a reception onboard Indian naval ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania, official sources said. ‘Need To Keep Our Own Interests Going’, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Economic Ties With Russia.

Jaishankar will thereafter visit Dar-es-Salaam city from Friday to Saturday, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission meeting with his counterpart and call on the country’s top leadership, including several cabinet rank ministers. During the visit, Jaishankar will also meet members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. He will also address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar-es-Salaam. EAM S Jaishankar and Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo Co-Chair 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission in New Delhi.

India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said. "Jaishankar's visit to Tanzania will further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries," it added.

