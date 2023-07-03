New Delhi, July 3: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday while referring to country's growing trade ties with Russia, said that India is more concerned about protecting its own interests rather than thinking about that country's affairs. Modi Government To Take Up Issue of Khalistani Posters Displaying Indian Diplomats’ Names With Concerned Nations, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Addressing an event in the national capital, Jaishankar said, "Russia's main economic partner was the Western countries, after the Ukraine conflict that way was closed. Russia is turning towards Asia...Our trade before the Ukraine conflict was around $12-14 billion. Our trade last year was $40 billion." EAM S Jaishankar and Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo Co-Chair 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission in New Delhi.

"I think we should not be worried about what they are doing with other countries, we should keep our own relations going. The interest of the Indian people best served," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).