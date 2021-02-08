Nagaon, February 8: An earthquake of a magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Nagaon area of Assam on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 1.49 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 08-02-2021, 13:49:15 IST, Latitude: 26.57 and Longitude: 93.14, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 35km ESE of Tezpur, Assam," the NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Gulmarg.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab.