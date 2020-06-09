Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Srinagar and Ganderbal Districts

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, June 9: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Richter scale occurred in Srinagar district of the newly-formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at 8.16 am. The Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government informed that that epicentre of the earthquake is 14 kilometres North of Srinagar.

Informing more, the Disaster Management Department of J&K said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar." No casualty has been reported as of yet. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: More Tremors Felt in Region As Quake Measuring 2.1 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-Gurugram Border.

Here's what Disaster Management Department said:

Earlier on Monday, a low intensity earthquake hit parts of Delhi, Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 2.1 on the Richter scale and mild tremors were felt in NCR region. Between April 12 and June 3, as many as 11 earthquakes occurred in Delhi-NCR. Prior to this, two quakes measuring 4.6 and 2.9 were recorded in parts of Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Gurugram on May 29.