Mumbai, July 5: On Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred at around 5:57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, today.

Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 also took place at around 3:02 pm, 256km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands. Mumbai Rains 2022: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Sion As IMD Issues Alert for the City (Watch Video).

Check tweets:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred at around 5:57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 3:02pm, 256km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/zb0i6ieDOV — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

It also said that a series of earthquakes jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4 and 5. While the tremors have been felt in the last 48 hours, there has been no damage to life or property.

The epicentre of the 5.0 earthquake was 215km ESE of the capital, Port Blair, while the epicentre of the 4.4 earthquake was 256km SE of Port Blair. The National Center for Seismology said that the very first tremor of 4.6 richter scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar Island at 5.18 pm on Monday.

Check tweet:

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 08:05:04 IST, Lat: 10.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 187km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/9WVfnJYuFb pic.twitter.com/EijFBDqp0c — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2022

Following this, a series of tremors were felt with most of them being around the 4.5-mark richter scale. In the last two days, the centre has recorded at least 24 tremors in the area so far.

