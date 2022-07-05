In wake heavy rains in the city, Mumbai's Sion area witnessed waterlogging last night. As heavy rains continue to last several parts of Maharashtra, the IMD has issued heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in the state.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Sion area of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging in the wake of heavy rains in the city. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/tjniUJ74RE — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

