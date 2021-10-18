New Delhi, October 18: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people on Milad-un-Nabi on Monday, exhorting them to take inspiration from Prophet Muhammad's life and ideals.

On the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, which is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, the President extended his greetings to fellow citizens, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said. Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021: Date, Significance, Celebrations Observed On Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday.

"Prophet Muhammad's life is an example of fraternity, compassion and affection. He will always remain a source of inspiration for humanity. Let us take inspiration from his life & ideals and work for the prosperity of the society and promotion of peace and harmony in the country," it added.

