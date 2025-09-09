Shivamogga, September 9: Karnataka Police have registered an FIR in connection with the raising of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans during the Eid-e-Milad procession in Bhadravathi town of Shivamogga district on Tuesday. The video related to the incident went viral on social media, and Hindu organisations have demanded stern action against the accused. The police registered a suo motu case and formed three special teams to investigate the matter. Speaking to the media, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar stated that the Police Department received a 12-second video at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, which has also gone viral on social media. The video showed people raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

"An FIR in this regard was immediately lodged at the Bhadravathi Town police station. We are in the process of identifying those present in the video. An investigation has been launched to ascertain who recorded the video, where it was made, and when. We have formed three special police teams, each headed by an inspector, to investigate the matter. The video has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, and appropriate steps have been initiated," SP Mithun Kumar stated. Maddur Bandh Today: Markets Remain Shut In Karnataka’s Town Following Clash During Ganpati Procession; Prohibitory Orders Still in Effect (Watch Video).

"We filed the FIR immediately, without waiting for a formal complaint. The police have videographed the procession. A drone camera was also used, ensuring that every part of the procession was covered. Strict action will be initiated," the SP said. Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said, "There is no food at all in Pakistan for its own people, and they roam the world with a begging bowl. Yet, here, useless fellows are chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.

Recalling a similar incident, the Union Minister said, "No action was taken when Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised at Vidhana Soudha, emboldening fanatic elements." Reacting strongly to the incident, BJP MP K. Sudhakar stated, "When a Congress member was elected to the Rajya Sabha, his supporters raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans within the premises of Vidhana Soudha. If they can do that inside Vidhana Soudha, they can chant the same slogans on the streets." Pune: 19-Year-old Woman Arrested over Pakistan Zindabad Instagram Post.

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha stated, "A Taliban-style government is running in Karnataka, and incidents like this are happening. The government has withdrawn UAPA cases related to the Hubballi case and the DJ Halli–KG Halli violence. They think they can do anything as long as CM Siddaramaiah remains in power." BJP MLC C.T. Ravi stated, "The incidents happening across Karnataka should not be seen as isolated events. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, in his book 'Partition of India or Thoughts on Pakistan,' clearly states the Muslim mindset. There is no scope for coexistence. There are only two categories: believers and non-believers."

