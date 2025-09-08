Is Viral Image Showing Photo of Nidhi Razdan on Omar Abdullah's Smartwatch Real or Fake? Edited Pic Circulated With Fake Claim

Mumbai, September 8: An image going viral on social media reportedly shows a photo of Journalist Nidhi Razdan on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's smartwatch. Shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the caption read, "Nidhi calling". Many users took to the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, "Wallpaper hai wo watch ka," while a second user added, "companions of traitors". A third user said, "Not difficult to find her".

Soon after the post went viral, netizens wanted to know if the alleged image showing Nidhi Razdan's photo on Omar Abdullah's smartwatch was real or fake. Many even questioned the authenticity of the viral image. However, a fact check of the viral picture revealed that the photo showing Journalist Nidhi Razdan's image as wallpaper on Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's smartwatch was fake. Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 292 Soldiers in Pakistan War? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

Edited Photo Shows Nidhi Razdan's Picture on Omar Abdullah's Smartwatch

Edited picture showing photo of Nidhi Razdan on Omar Abdullah's smartwatch goes viral (Photo Credits: X/@AadilDukroo1)

The edited photo showing the journalist on Omar Abdullah's smartwatch was widely circulated with a fake claim. The image of the Jammu and Kashmir CM wearing a smartwatch was used from his official social media handles and shared with an edited photo of Nidhi Razdan. The edited picture was circulated online with a fake claim that journalist Nidhi Razdan featured on Omar Abdullah's smartwatch. Tanya Mittal House Viral Video Fact Check: Clip Claiming To Show Bigg Boss 19 Contestant’s Luxurious Home in Gwalior Is Actually From Pakistan’s Islamabad.

Original Photo Shows Wallpaper on Omar Abdullah's Smartwatch, Which Was Later Edited With Nidhi Razdan's Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Abdullah (@omar_abdullah_jk)

The original photo of Omar Abdullah's smartwatch was taken from his official accounts, where he is seen offering prayers. Taking to Instagram, the Jammu and Kashmir CM said that he offered Magrib prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity.

Claim : Viral image shows journalist Nidhi Razdan's photo on Omar Abdullah's smartwatch. Conclusion : The viral image is an edited picture which is being circulated with fake claim. Full of Trash Clean

