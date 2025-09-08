Mumbai, September 8: Banks across the country are expected to stay shut for business for several days this week. That said, people are looking online to know if there is a bank holiday this week and for how many days banks will remain open from September 8 to 14. If you're also looking for answers to these queries, then we have got you covered.

It's essential to know when banks will stay shut for business in the second week of September 2025. Banks are likely to remain closed for a total of four days this week. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list for September 2025, banks will stay shut on September 8 for Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025 and September 12 for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi. Will There Be School Holiday in Mumbai on September 8 for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025? Know if Schools in City Will Remain Open or Shut.

List of Bank Holidays from September 8 to September 14

Date: Day: Bank Holiday: September 8 Monday Eid Milad Un Nabi September 12 Friday Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi September 13 Saturday Second Saturday of the Month September 14 Sunday Weekend Holiday

Additionally, banks will stay shut for business on Saturday, September 13, on account of the second Saturday of the month and on Sunday, September 14, in view of the regular weekend holiday. While banks will remain closed for four days this week, it's important to know whether the bank holidays apply nationwide or to a particular state. The September 8 bank holiday is for Mumbai, whereas the September 12 bank holiday applies to Jammu and Srinagar.

On the other hand, the September 13 and September 14 bank holiday will apply nationwide as banks will remain closed on Saturday for the second Saturday and on Sunday for the weekend holiday. As per the RBI's website, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Additionally, banks stay shut for business on account of regional festivals and national holidays.

