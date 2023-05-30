A two-seater training aircraft, which is reportedly said to be belonging to Redbird Aviation, made an emergency landing in Karnataka. As per reports, the two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi after the plane encountered technical glitches during the flight. In the incident, both pilots of the training aircraft sustained minor injuries. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. IAF Chopper Precautionary Landing Video: Apache Attack Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing in Field in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

#WATCH | Karnataka | A two-seater training aircraft, reportedly belonging to Redbird Aviation, made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi after technical glitches encountered during the flight. Both pilots sustained minor injuries. https://t.co/usm5lQlujH pic.twitter.com/kxWWQwo3wt — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

