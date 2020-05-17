Enter FASTag Lane at Highway Toll Booth Only if Eligible, Else Pay Double The Amount

Toll Plaza (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 17: In a major announcement by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, if a vehicle is without a valid or functional FASTag then you will be charged twice the toll fee amount. Prior to this amendment, only the vehicles which did not carry the FASTag and entered the dedicated FASTag lane had to pay a twice fee at a toll plaza. Mumbai FASTag Fraud: Fraudsters Siphoned Off Rs 20 Crore With 4,300 Fake Refund.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification GSR 298 E, dated 15th May 2020 for amendment in the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 which provide that if a vehicle which is not fitted with FASTag or the vehicle is without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into FASTag lane of the Fee plazas, then they shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles," the notification said. Here’s How to Buy FASTag For Your Vehicle, Fines, How It Works and More.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic tolling system operated by the NHAI or National Highways Authority of India. This technology is used to make direct toll payments from the linked prepaid account. FASTag, which uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), is fixed on the vehicle's windshield and enables a user to pass through dedicated FASTag toll lane without halting for cash payment.

As of December 2019, more than one crore FAStags have been issued. FASTags can be purchased from Point-of-Sale locations set up by various banks and NHAI/IHMCL which include all National Highway fee plazas, Common Service Centers, RTOs, bank branches. FASTag can also be bought online on Paytm and Amazon.