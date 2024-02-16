A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Borivali area, as a 46-year-old woman stragulated her minor daughter to death and later tried to die by suicide, reported news agency ANI. The woman identied as Rekha Solanki has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Upon learning about the horrific incident, the father of the deceased 11-year-old girl alerted the police. The police promptly reached the spot and the body was sent for an autposy. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 309 of IPC against the woman, said Kasturba Police. Further investigation is underway in the case. Mumbai Shocker: Bizman Beaten, Confined at Home in Kalbadevi and Robbed of Rs 55 Lakh.

46-Year-Old Woman Kills Minor Daughter:

Maharashtra | A 46-year-old woman Rekha Solanki strangled her 11-year-old daughter to death and attempted suicide, in Mumbai's Borivali area. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Father of the girl informed the Police. The body sent for post-mortem. Case… — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)