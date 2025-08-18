New Delhi, August 18: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday came down heavily on the Opposition for stalling a special discussion in the Parliament on Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla’s historic space mission and termed its behaviour as ‘extremely unfortunate’. Rajnath’s rebuke to the Opposition came minutes after the Lower House, slated to hold a special discussion on Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla’s space exploits, was adjourned for the day over constant chaos and commotion by the Opposition parties.

The Defence Minister also took to X to share his displeasure and wrote, “How the opposition created a ruckus in the House and did not allow it to function is extremely unfortunate.” ‘Pakistan Has Been Put on Probation’: Rajnath Singh Warns of Dire Consequences If Terror Tactics Resume, Says Operation Sindoor Showcased New India’s Resolve.

Rajnath Singh Raps Opposition for ‘Stalling’ Discussion on Subhanshu Shukla

आज लोकसभा में भारतीय वायु सेना के ग्रुप कैप्टन और ISRO मिशन के पायलट शुभांशु शुक्ला की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्पेस स्टेशन (ISS) यात्रा और उसके बाद की वापसी पर विशेष चर्चा के दौरान जिस तरह से विपक्ष ने सदन में हंगामा किया और सदन को चलने नहीं दिया, वह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। यह चर्चा… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 18, 2025

“The way the opposition obstructed it, their behaviour today was extremely disappointing. The Opposition could have participated in the discussion and provided constructive review, criticism, and suggestions for India’s space program,” he further said. Rajnath Singh’s Gujarat Visit: Defence Minister To Visit Bhuj Airbase, India-Pakistan Border Region Today Amid Tension Between 2 Nations.

A special discussion on the journey of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was to be held today, under the topic “India’s Space Program and Its Role in Viksit Bharat 2047, where the astronaut was to be honoured and celebrated by the Parliamentarians, but the issue got derailed and drowned out in the din created by the Opposition.

The session, intended to celebrate his achievements, got derailed by extreme sloganeering and protests by the opposition members, who disrupted the House proceedings by storming into the well of the House.

Taking objection to the Opposition’s “disruptive approach”, the Union Minister said that topics like space hold special significance in India’s scientific and strategic vision in the 21st century, and they should rise above partisan politics in such matters of national importance.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Congress and other opposition parties to rise above politics and join the special discussion on the Indian astronaut’s 18-day stay on the ISS and his achievements. His appeal rather went unnoticed, as none of the parties from the INDIA Bloc evinced interest and showed inclination for special discussion.

