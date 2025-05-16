New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, during his visit to the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Gujarat’s Bhuj, issued a stern warning to Pakistan and said that it has been given a breather for now and if it resorts to terror tactics again, it will face dire consequences.

Addressing the soldiers at the IAF base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Just like the way, any habitual offender or a criminal with past antecedents is kept under watch, we have put Pakistan under probation. The ceasefire is not a cessation of action. If Pakistan doesn’t mend its ways and engages in misadventures again, our forces will teach it a firm lesson. Again!” Rajnath Singh’s Gujarat Visit: Defence Minister To Visit Bhuj Airbase, India-Pakistan Border Region Today Amid Tension Between 2 Nations.

He further said that this is 'New India' and if any entity or nation tries to threaten our sovereignty, they will be made to pay with severe consequences. Congratulating the forces for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', the Defence Minister told the braves, “You have shown that this is a ‘sindoor’ that is not a symbol of adornment, but of bravery and resolve." ‘India-Pakistan Ceasefire Will Hold Only if There Are No Terror Attacks’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pak in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This 'sindoor' is not one of beautification but your firm resolve to decimate those who cast and evil eye on Bharat Mata,” he added. He also spoke about India’s emerging prowess as a producer of weapons and arsenal, rather than an importer.

He said that the world has realised India’s military might after 'Operation Sindoor,' but this is not all. He highlighted India’s changing Defence dynamics from being a weapon-importing nation to a weapon exporter."Earlier, India was importing weapons and its arsenal. Today, a multitude of weapons are being made indigenously. We are exporting our homegrown weapons to other nations," he remarked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).