Farmers Received Rs 17,986 Crore From Dept of Agriculture Since March 24, Says Union Minister Narendra Tomar

New Delhi, April 29: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Wednesday announced that the Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers since March 24. He also claimed that farmers have been immensely benefited through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) even during coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing the media on Wednesday in New Delhi, Tomar said, "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has benefited farmers immensely even during this COVID19 as Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs 17986 crore to farmers since 24th March." Agriculture Thrives Despite COVID-19 Lockdown, 67% Wheat Sown in Winter Harvested, Sowing of Summer Crops Up by 14%.

Apart from this, Tomar said that focus on summer crops has resulted in area sown of 57.07 lakh hectares this year against 41.31 lakh hectares last year. He said that “Kisan Rath” App, launched on April 17, to facilitate farmers and traders to identify right mode of transportation for movement of farm produce has been greatly helpful.

Earlier on April 3, the Union Home Ministry on Friday released an addendum to the guidelines issued regarding lockdown to exempt shops of agricultural machinery, its spare parts and repair. Apart from this, the MHA also allowed plantations with maximum 50 workers. Tomar had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allowed harvesting of the crops on condition that social distancing is practiced by the farm workers.