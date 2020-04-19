Agriculture Thrives Despite COVID-19 Lockdown, 67% Wheat Sown in Winter Harvested, Sowing of Summer Crops Up by 14%

Farmer harvesting wheat crop | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 19: Even as the lockdown impose to contain COVID-19 has dealt a severe blow on the economy, one area which has emerged as a sigh of relief for the government is agriculture. A statement issued by the Centre claimed that most farm-related activities have continued unhindered in all parts of the nation, due to the relentless efforts of the farmers along with the carefully calibrated decisions taken by the central and state governments.

The harvesting of wheat crop, sown during the Winter season, was scheduled to begin shortly after the nationwide lockdown was implemented on March 25. Despite the restrictions, certain relaxations were made in the countryside to allow farmers to harvest wheat - which not is the biggest determinant of farm income, but also the most consumed foodgrain in India along with rice.

The government statement, released on Sunday, claimed that 67 percent of the total wheat crop has been harvested so far and the remainder would be harvested by the end of April. The maximum harvesting has been completed in Madhya Pradesh (90-95%), followed by Rajasthan (80-85%) and Uttar Pradesh (60-65%).

In Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the peak of winter crop harvesting is expected to be witnessed in the coming week. The Home Ministry, in its guidelines issued over relaxation of lockdown from April 20, has allowed the unhindered working of agricultural mandis and inter-state supply of foodgrains.

The lockdown has also not deterred the farmers from sowing the summer crops, which include cereals, pulses, nutri-cereals and oilseeds. According to the central government, the sowing of summer crops till April 17 is 14 percent higher than the corresponding period last year. "Amidst the uncertainty prevailing today, the one activity giving hope is agricultural activity, which is also providing the reassurance of food security," the statement read.