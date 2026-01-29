New Delhi, January 29: As the Union Budget 2026 draws closer, millions of farmers across India are awaiting clarity on the release of the 22nd installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. While the 21st installment was credited in November 2025, the government has not yet officially announced the date for the next payout, triggering speculation about a possible pre-Budget release.

When Is the 22nd PM-KISAN Installment Expected?

The PM-KISAN scheme follows a four-month payment cycle. Based on this pattern, the next installment is expected around February 2026. With the Union Budget scheduled in the same period, beneficiaries are keen to know whether the government will advance the payment or link it to key fiscal announcements. So far, no formal notification has been issued. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: How New Farmers Can Register to Get INR 2000.

How to Check PM-KISAN Payment Status

Once the 22nd installment is released, farmers can check their payment status by:

• Visiting pmkisan.gov.in

• Clicking on the beneficiary status option

• Entering Aadhaar number, bank account number, or registered mobile number

• Submitting the captcha and selecting “Get Data”

About the PM-KISAN Scheme

Launched in February 2019, PM-KISAN is a fully central-funded scheme that provides INR 6,000 per year to eligible land-holding farmer families, paid in three installments of INR 2,000 each. PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Instalment: Complete eKYC in Simple Steps.

The 21st installment reportedly involved a transfer of over INR 18,000 crore, benefiting nearly nine crore farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reiterated that efforts are ongoing to include all eligible farmers under the scheme.

Until an official announcement is made, farmers are advised to rely only on government portals for verified updates on the 22nd PM-KISAN installment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (IndiaTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2026 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).