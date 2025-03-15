New Delhi, March 15: The ‘human side’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have left AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman in awe even as PM Modi informed his followers about the scheduled release of the three-hour dialogue. “It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!” wrote PM Modi about the podcast that will be released at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Congress Didn't Allow Peace in Assam; PM Narendra Modi Restored It, Developed Infrastructure: Amit Shah.

Earlier, Fridman wrote on social media platform X, “I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow.” Apart from touching upon international affairs, the podcast episode is likely to share insights into PM Modi’s thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) and campaigns like Make in India and Digital India. Earlier last month, Fridman expressed his excitement about meeting PM Modi. “Narendra Modi is one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied. I can't wait to talk to him on podcast for several hours in a few weeks. On top of the complex, deep history of India, and his role in it, just the human side of Modi is really interesting.” Donald Trump Says He Ordered Washington DC Clean Up To Keep PM Narendra Modi From Seeing ‘Tents and Graffiti’.

PM Modi Reminds Followers About Release of Podcast With Lex Fridman

The podcaster also shed light on PM Modi’s spiritual side. In a message on social media, he wrote, “For example, he has often done multi-day fasts (9+ days) for spiritual reasons. I fast often as well. So I'll do a 48-72 hour fast once I arrive in India before talking to him.” “It's a good opportunity to meditate and to reflect on how incredibly lucky I am to be alive, to have the weird brain that sees so much beauty in the world even though I've increasingly seen a lot of the darker sides of human nature. And most of all... To reflect on how lucky I am to have so much love in my life,” wrote Fridman. Fridman has earlier organised podcast conversations with the high and mighty including Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

