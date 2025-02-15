Mumbai, February 15: The Maharashtra government has decided to make toll collection through FASTag mandatory from April. Accordingly, motorists in the state will be required to pay tolls exclusively via Fast Tag or eTag, or face double the charge from April 1, the state government announced on Friday, February 14.

The new rule applies to roads developed under public-private partnerships, and motorists opting for methods other than Fast Tag or eTag will be charged double the toll fee. ‘Love Jihad’ Law in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis-Led Govt Forms 7-Member Panel To Look Into ‘Forced Conversions’.

Maharashtra Mandates FASTag for All Vehicles From April 1

Currently, Fast Tag payments are mandatory on national highways, while state highway tolls can be paid through cash, smart cards, or other methods. However, the Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved a proposal to mandate Fast Tag payments across all toll plazas in the state. Maharashtra: Amit Shah Asks Devendra Fadnavis Led-Government To Implement 3 New Criminal Laws in All Police Commissionerates of the State.

This change is expected to improve efficiency, reduce congestion, and ensure greater transparency in toll collection. The new rule will apply to 13 road projects managed by the Public Works Department and 9 by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, as well as all future toll projects in the state. Vehicles without Fast Tags or those using the dedicated lanes without proper tags will be charged double the toll fee.

